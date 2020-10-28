Eric Trump hosts Latinos for Trump event at the Ahern Hotel Tuesday evening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following a string of campaign visits on the last week before the election, the Trump campaign also made a stop in Las Vegas in an effort to gather support from voters on the last campaign stretch before election day.

In addition to the President making a stop overnight in Las Vegas his son Eric Trump held several events in Nevada on Tuesday.

The first “Make America Great Again!” event was held in Reno on Tuesday afternoon, followed by a “Latinos for Trump” event in Las Vegas Tuesday at the Ahern hotel.

The events come exactly one week away from Election Day across the country and days away from the end of the early voting window in Nevada.

The “Latinos for Trump” event with Eric Trump and Tito Ortiz event started at 7 p.m.

Latinos for Trump event at Ahern Hotel in Las Vegas October, 27, 2020

After the day-long stop in Las Vegas, Eric Trump will be making his way across the country to campaign in Ohio — another swing state up for grabs in the election.