Ex-Brunswick DA indicted on charges related to Ahmaud Arbery death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Former Brunswick District Attorney Jackie Johnson now faces criminal charges related to the investigation into Ahmaud Arbery‘s death.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced the indictment Thursday, charging Johnson with violation of oath of public officer, a felony, and obstruction of a police officer.

If convicted, Johnson could face one to five years for violation of oath and up to 12 months for the misdemeanor obstruction charge.

The attorney general released the following statement after the indictment was returned:

Our office is committed to ensuring those who are entrusted to serve are carrying out their duties ethically and honestly. We thank the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Glynn County Grand Jury for their hard work. While an indictment was returned today, our file is not closed, and we will continue to investigate in order to pursue justice. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr

Johnson lost her bid for reelection last year to Keith Higgins after her office was criticized for its handling of Arbery’s death.

The Black man was killed in February by a white father and son as he was running in their neighborhood. The father, Greg McMichael, had worked as an investigator in Johnson’s office.