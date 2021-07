FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -- Organizations across the state are working to fight against human trafficking. One of those being the NC Stop Human Trafficking, a non-profit which happens to have outreach here in Eastern North Carolina.

Representatives with the non-profit say, when it comes to the fight against human trafficking, it’s not only up to community members but making sure professionals are in the loop as well when it comes to education on the cause.