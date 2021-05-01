Family searches for answers in son’s deadly hit and run crash

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police continue to search for the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run that took the life of 40-year-old Eric Jones. His family hopes someone will come forward.

Members of the Troy community are stunned by the tragic incident that happened 10:00pm Thursday night.

Troy Police responded to the intersection of 112th Street and 2nd Avenue, where Jones was struck and killed. Police say the vehicle has not been identified and is believed to be damaged at the front.

“His mom having to find out late at night was horrible. No mom ever wants to get that knock at their door,” said Genevieve Hodgeman, cousin of Eric Jones.

Genevieve Hodgeman said her cousin Eric was one of the hardest workers she knew. Jones was a janitor at the New York State Education Department. Hodgeman said Jones was always willing to help.

“He was always a good guy, a hard worker and always helped his dad. They would make wreaths during the wintertime and helped him with his landscaping business that his dad had,” said she.

Eric’s mom Michelle Jones said she is at a complete loss for words and hopes police can catch whoever did this to her son.

“You gotta turn yourself in, you have too, and own up to what you did wrong. Because you did it and, there’s no way around that,” said Hodgeman.

As the Jones family continues to look for answers, police are asking anyone in the neighborhood to release any surveillance camera footage that could help with the investigation.