FBI: Fugitive wanted out of New York could be in North Carolina

(NEW YORK) A fugitive wanted for a homicide reported in New York could be in North Carolina, officials said.

The FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force and the New York State Police are asking the public for help finding a fugitive wanted for homicide in the Town of Wallkill.

An Orange County, New York, grand jury indicted Jamaad Murphy in December 2019 for murder in the second degree in the shooting death of Matthew Napoleoni.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Murphy.

NYSP investigators say Napoleoni was shot outside the “Made in Puerto Rico Latin Cuisine and Sports Bar” at 505 Schutt Road Extension in Wallkill, New York, on November 3, 2019.

He’s described as 5’10” tall, about 180 pounds, with a tattoo on his left arm that reads “Rachel.”

Anyone with information regarding Murphy or his whereabouts could receive up to $10,000 leading to his arrest, and they should contact the FBI New York at 1-800-CALL-FBI or the New York State Police at 845-344-5300. Murphy is to be considered armed and dangerous.