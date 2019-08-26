FBI ups reward to $100K for help solving 2009 murders of Virginia Tech students

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In hopes of solving the 2009 murders of two Virginia Tech students, state police announced Friday that the reward for help has increased to $100,000. Heidi Childs and David Metzler were weeks into their sophomore year when a man walking his dog found their bodies in a parking lot.

In a release, Virginia State Police said that law enforcement across the country hope the reward offered and a new website will “generate renewed interest and additional information” in the case. Nearly 10 years ago, on Aug. 26, 2009, Childs and Metzler went to the Caldwell Fields parking lot of the Jefferson National Forest in Montgomery County in Metzler’s 1992 Toyota Camry.

An investigation revealed that both teens, who first met in high school in a church youth group but began dating once at Virginia Tech, were shot and killed between 8:25 p.m. and 10 p.m., according to the release. A man walking his dogs eventually found Childs and Metzler the next morning.

“We have specific individuals we are interested in and pursuing related to this case,” said Lt. Colonel Tim Lyon, Director of the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Childs, an 18-year-old from Bedford County, had her purse, credit cards, camera, cell phone and university ID and lanyard taken. Those items are still missing, state police said.

“We have an extensive inventory of evidence collected from the scene and from vehicles seized during the course of the investigation. We have DNA, and are working to take advantage of 10 years-worth of technological and scientific advancements in DNA testing and criminal databases,” Lyon continued. “We have new leads still coming in that we are pursuing. But we still need the public’s help to fit all of these pieces and parts together to bring justice to Heidi, David and their families.”

Metzler, a 19-year-old from Campbell County, still had his guitar in his car when authorities arrived on the scene.

“The FBI is committed to devoting investigative resources to this investigation,” said Special Agent in Charge David W. Archey, FBI Richmond Field Office. “Today we augment those efforts by contributing $28,000 towards the reward, increasing the total to $100,000; hoping it will generate additional valuable information for investigators.”

