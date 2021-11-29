FedEx driver questioned after ‘300-400’ packages found in Alabama woods

BLOUNT Co., Ala. (WIAT) – A FedEx driver has been identified and questioned in the mysterious appearance of hundreds of packages in a wooded area in Alabama last week, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post on Monday.

According to the post, the driver was identified after law enforcement talked to security personnel at FedEx to gather more information in the case, which was launched after “300-400 boxes of assorted sizes” were discovered in the woods the day before Thanksgiving.

The boxes were found in a ravine near Hayden, a small town north of Birmingham.

Photos shared by the sheriff’s office showed the jumbled packages among the trees.

Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said deputies responded to the area to protect the dumped packages until FedEx workers could collect them.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office declined to release further information Monday, citing the ongoing investigation.