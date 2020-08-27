Fires set, windows broken as Oakland protest turns violent

Protests in Oakland, California, over the shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin turned violent late Wednesday night.

The Oakland Police Department tweeted that 600 to 700 people took part in the protests where “numerous fires (were) set, dozens of windows broken, (and) multiple businesses vandalized.” Protesters threw objects at officers but none were injured, the department said. Several people were arrested, the tweet said.

Calling them “violent protesters,” police say they vandalized and set a fire at the Alameda County Superior Court. Police said some within the crowd were chanting ”burn it down” as they lit fireworks and set trash cans on fire.

Jacob Blake, 29, was shot multiple times — apparently in the back while three of his children looked on — by a Kenosha police officer on Sunday.

A family attorney on Tuesday said Blake was paralyzed, and it would “take a miracle” for him to walk again.