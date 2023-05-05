MILWAUKEE – This morning, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the first bobblehead of King Charles III, who became the oldest person to ascend to the British throne upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8th, 2022. The coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as king and queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms is scheduled to take place tomorrow, Saturday, May 6th, at Westminster Abbey. The bobblehead was produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

Standing with his arms behind his back and wearing a resplendent dark blue suit with a striped light blue tie, the King Charles bobblehead is standing in front of a replica of Buckingham Palace. The front of the base says King Charles III. The bobbleheads, which are individually numbered to 2,023, are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. The bobbleheads, which just arrived and ship now, cost $25 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

The King Charles III bobblehead follows recently released bobbleheads of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh, who died two months before his 100th birthday on April 9th, 2021, and Queen Elizabeth were married for 73 years after tying the knot on November 20th, 1947, at Westminster Abbey in London. In addition, bobbleheads were released for the engagement and wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The oldest child of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Charles held the title of Prince of Wales – an ancient title traditionally given to the eldest son of the British monarch – from 1958 until the death of his mother on September 8th, 2022. Charles, who has one sister (Princess Anne) and two brothers (Prince Andrew and Prince Edward), was three years old when his mother became Queen Elizabeth II. From then on, Prince Charles became first in line to the British throne. Charles went to schools in London, Hampshire, and Scotland and then graduated from the University of Cambridge. He later served in the armed forces, spending time in the Royal Air Force and the Royal Navy.

In 1981, Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer, who became the Princess of Wales. The couple had two children, Prince William, who is the heir apparent to the British throne, and Prince Harry. Charles and Diana were divorced in 1996. Nine years later, Prince Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles, who became the Duchess of Cornwall. King Charles, a longtime outdoorsman who also enjoys painting and architecture, supports many charities, which raise money for a variety of causes. The most famous of these is The Prince’s Trust. The Coronation of King Charles III is taking place less than a month before the 70th anniversary of the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. She acceded to the throne on February 6th, 1952, but wasn’t crowned until June 2nd, 1953.

“We are excited to release the first bobblehead of King Charles III as the world gets ready to watch his Coronation,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We think this bobblehead will be a must-have for fans of the Royal Family who continue to add to their bobblehead collection!”

