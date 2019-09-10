PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida school district says an unusual passenger was found in a student’s backpack.
In a Facebook post, Bay County School District officials say they found a bearded dragon in the middle school student’s backpack Monday.
The school says they put the reptile in a box until an adult could take him home. The student said they brought the lizard, named Jango, to school because they didn’t want him to be sad home alone all day.
The school reminded parents to check their children’s backpacks before sending them out the door.
LATEST STORIES:
- Carteret Co. woman charged with allegedly castrating husband
- City of Havelock reports sewer overflow on Monday night
- Pitt County Schools share their grade with the public
- Florida middle school student brings bearded dragon to class in backpack
- Paid parental leave now available for attorneys practicing in NC courts