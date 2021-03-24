Florida mom with boxing glove superglued to hand fights girl at daughter’s school, police say

34-year-old Florida woman reportedly went to cafeteria to fight student at daughter's school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida mother was charged with child abuse after fighting a girl at her daughter’s school while wearing a boxing glove, according to reports.

Edith Riddle, 34, was arrested Thursday, according to a Jacksonville police arrest report.

The report stated that a school safety officer heard a “frantic” announcement over their school radio around noon that there was a fight underway outside the cafeteria.

Riddle had gotten into a physical fight with a child unrelated to her, according to the report. The girl was found with abrasions on her knees and forearms.

According to the police report, Riddle had just left the school with her daughter after a meeting with the vice principal about her eighth-grader’s “hostile outbursts” at another student.

Instead of leaving the campus after the meeting, First Coast News reported, Riddle’s daughter went to the cafeteria to fight with the other girl.

Riddle’s daughter punched the other girl before Riddle joined in, throwing punches herself, according to the report. Riddle was wearing a boxing glove when she arrived at the school and had told officials it was superglued to her wrist and that she couldn’t remove it, according to FCN.

The other girl’s parent arrived at the school and told police she wanted to pursue criminal charges before taking the child to a nearby hospital.

Riddle was arrested and charged with one count of “child abuse with a personal/special weapon.”