Florida teen made YouTube videos showing how to cover up security cameras, deputies say

A Pasco County teenager was arrested on Thursday for trespassing and loitering and prowling, but it’s what the teen is accused of doing before the arrest that alarmed detectives.

Investigators with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office wrote in an arrest report that the 17-year-old suspect “was going to various homes to record YouTube videos on how to cover up residential surveillance cameras.”

When the teen realized that law enforcement was called, deputies say he jumped over a closed, locked fence on Lucerne Drive in Land O’ Lakes.

Deputies got to the scene and ask the teen to surrender. He was taken to jail.

The suspect is a student at Wiregrass Ranch High School in Pasco County, the report states.

It’s unclear how many videos he’s accused of making.