Ford dealership offers Bible, shotgun, American flag to customers for July 4th celebration

An Alabama car dealership has come up with quite an interesting way to attract people to buy a vehicle from them during the holidays.

According to a Facebook post by Chatom Ford in Chatom, Alabama, the dealership is offering up a Bible, a 12-gauge shotgun, and an American flag with every new, or pre-owned vehicle purchased.

“GOD, GUNS, AND FREEDOM” is how the post begins, as the post notes how the dealership is offering their “small gift” to patrons. The deal runs through July 31.

According to Chatom Ford, you have to be 18 or older, have a valid ID, able to legally purchase vehicles and be able to pass all checks associated with owning a firearm in your state of residency.