(WDAF) – Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, the second person to set foot on the moon, got married to his longtime partner Dr. Anca Faur on Friday, he announced.

The ceremony took place on Jan. 20, his 93rd birthday.

“I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot,” Aldrin announced on Twitter just before 7 p.m. He also shared photos of himself and Faur from the ceremony.

The former astronaut added that he and Faur were married during a small private ceremony in Los Angeles and “are as excited as eloping teenagers.”

Aldrin had previously been married three times: to Joan Archer, between 1954 and 1974; to Beverly Van Zile, between 1975 and 1978; and to Lois Driggs Cannon, from 1988 to 2012.

On July 16, 1969, Aldrin, along with fellow astronauts Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins, blasted off in Apollo 11 on a nearly 250,000-mile journey to the moon. Four days later, Armstrong became the first man to walk on the moon, with Aldrin joining him 19 minutes later.

Armstrong was on the moon’s surface for two hours and 32 minutes, and Aldrin, who followed him, spent about 15 minutes fewer.