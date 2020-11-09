Former President Jimmy Carter offers congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga. Carter publicly appeared at his Georgia church for the first time since undergoing brain surgery in November. The 95-year-old Carter and his wife of 40 years, Rosalynn, worshiped at the Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains on Sunday, Dec. 29, news outlets report. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

PLAINS, Ga. (WRBL) – Congratulations for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are coming in from all across the country.

Former President Jimmy Carter, along with his wife former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, offered his congratulations to Biden and Harris on Saturday.

Former President Jimmy Carter:

“Rosalynn joins me in congratulating our friends President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We are proud of their well-run campaign and look forward to seeing the positive change they bring to our nation.”

Mr. Carter, a Plains native, was the 39th president of the United States and served in the office from 1977-1981.