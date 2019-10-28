Former US Senator Kay Hagan dead at 66

Sen. Kay Hagan, D-N.C., listens to a question during a live televised debate with North Carolina Republican Senate candidate Thom Tillis at UNC-TV studios in Research Triangle Park, N.C., Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, Pool)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) – Former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan has died at the age of 66.

In 2016, Hagan contracted a tick-borne illness which caused brain inflammation that made it difficult for her to speak and walk, according to her husband, Chip Hagan.

She had been receiving treatment in Georgia after her diagnosis.

She made a rare public appearance in June in Greensboro at the ribbon cutting of a new air traffic control tower.

The Greensboro Democrat defeated Republican Sen. Elizabeth Dole in 2008. She lost her seat in 2014 to Republican Thom Tillis.

U.S. Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) released the following statement after the passing of Hagan:



“My heart goes out to Chip Hagan and the entire Hagan family in the passing of Kay. Sen. Hagan was dedicated to serving North Carolinians and especially to the men and women of the Armed Forces in America’s most military-friendly state. Chip has exemplified the devotion, love and care that every husband should aspire to.”

Hagan also served in the North Carolina Senate from 1999 to 2009.

She was born in Shelby on May 26, 1953.

This story will be updated.