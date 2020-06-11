Forsyth Park Confederate general statue vandalized

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Vandals targeted a statue of a Confederate general at Forsyth Park.

The statue of Lafayette McLaws was discovered Thursday morning with the image of a black fist spray painted on the monument and a white hood placed over the sculpture’s head.

WSAV has reached out to police but details have not been released at this time.

Several Confederate monuments across the country have been vandalized as part of protests linked to the Black Lives Matter movement.

