Fort Benning soldier dies in motorcycle crash

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – A Fort Benning soldier has lost his life in a motorcycle accident.
According to Erik Anderson with Fort Benning’s Public Relations Office, Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Ozment, 29, died on June 20, 2021, two days after he was involved in a motorcycle accident.
Anderson says The Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning extend their sincere condolences to the friends and family of Ozment.
Ozment leaves behind a wife and three children, according to Anderson.
Ozment, of Marietta, joined the Army in May 2011, according to Anderson. He was deployed to Afghanistan for one year.
Ozment was a Platform Committee Instructor assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 198th Infantry Brigade.
Awards and decorations for Ozment include:
- Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal
- National Defense Service Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal
- Global War on Terrorism Service Medal
- Combat Infantryman Badge
- Expert Infantryman Badge and Overseas Service Ribbon
According to Anderson, Ozment was a graduate of the Advanced Leaders Course, Combatives Level I Course, Common Faculty Development-Instructor Course, Basic Airborne Course, Basic Leaders Course, Small Arms Maintenance Course and the Digital Training Management Systems Course.
Ozment’s previous assignments and duty stations include:
- Joint Base Lewis Washington, WA, as an IAV Commander
- Squad Leader and Rifleman; Camp Ederle, Italy, as a Gunner and Squad Leader
- Fort Benning, GA, as a Fire Team Leader, Instructor, Team Leader and Platform Committee Instructor
The crash remains under investigation.