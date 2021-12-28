Fort Mill man faces multiple charges for Jan. 6 Capitol Riot involvement

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSPA) – Paul Colbath of Fort Mill, S.C. was indicted in United States District Court in Washington, D.C. on multiple federal charges for his alleged involvement in the January 6 Capitol Riot.

Colbath faces federal charges including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

According to court documents, around January 11, 2021 a tipster contacted the FBI reporting that Colbath was bragging that he had participated in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Colbath was interviewed by the FBI on January 22, 2021. He claims to have entered the Capitol via an open door.

Upon entering the building, Colbath says he saw a cloud of what he believed to be tear gas. He helped someone that he claimed to have been affected by the tear gas into an office to get fresh air, not knowing whose office it was.

He says that when he saw a broken window and vandalism to the office he knew that being in the Capitol building was wrong.

Colbath says that he left the Capitol to return to his hotel by 5 p.m. and returned to South Carolina on January 7.

He told agents in his interview that he didn’t plan to turn himself in because he did not feel that he did anything criminal, but that he still felt guilt about his participation.

FBI agents conducted a second interview with Colbath where they confirmed that he was seen on security camera footage in the Capitol.

Courtesy US DOJ

Courtesy US DOJ

Courtesy US DOJ

Colbath’s court date has yet to be announced.