Four children shot in Norfolk; one with life-threatening injuries

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are responding to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Madison Avenue. According to Norfolk Police, there are four juvenile victims.

A tweet from police at 2:45 p.m. said one of the children has life threatening injuries.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 2 p.m. The scene is in the Spartan Village neighborhood near Norfolk State Univeristy.

10 On Your Side’s Jason Marks and Jon Dowding is working to gather more information on the shooting and will have the latest live on WAVY News 10 at 4.

Stay with WAVY News 10 for the latest on this breaking news.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV