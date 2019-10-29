Frustration at utility rising as California blackouts endure

Customers charge their electronic devices at Starbuck’s coffee shop on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Lafayette, Calif. A large part of Lafayette has been without power. PG&E said Monday its power lines may have started two wildfires over the weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area despite widespread blackouts meant to prevent fires from igniting during dangerously windy weather. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Millions of Californians prepared to be in the dark — some 5 days, or longer — as the nation’s largest utility said it was switching off power again Tuesday to prevent powerful winds from damaging its equipment and sparking more fires.

Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. said its latest blackout will start early Tuesday and affect about 1.5 million people —in 29 Northern California counties.

Across the region, it was clear that patience was wearing thin and frustration at the utility was growing.

Southern California Edison had cut off power to about 800 people as of Monday night and warned that it was considering disconnecting about 400,000 more as winds return midweek.

Gecker reported from Berkeley and Lafayette, California. Associated Press writer Johnathan J. Cooper reported from Phoenix.