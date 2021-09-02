Gaffney woman throws chicken sandwich in KFC drive-thru window

Angel Ahleia Scott (Source: Cherokee County Detention Center)

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Gaffney Police said a woman was charged after throwing a chicken sandwich through a KFC’s drive-thru window on Aug 28.

Police responded at 3:44 p.m. to KFC located at 1367 West Floyd Baker Boulevard in reference to a fight.

Once police arrived, the suspect told police that she throw a chicken sandwich through the drive-thru window at the victim.

Angel Ahleia Scott, 21, of Gaffney, was charged with assault and battery third degree.

Police said the crime was captured on KFC’s video camera.

