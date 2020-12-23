Gallery Furniture’s Annual Christmas giveaway fills homes and hearts

HOUSTON (CW39) – When it comes to keeping Houston Strong and making the holidays even brighter leave it to Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale and Gallery Furniture.

The local furniture store giant spread some holiday joy by giving away an entire house full of furniture to deserving families, during Gallery Furniture’s 38th Annual Christmas Giveaway.

“Many Houstonians have faced tremendous hardships and Gallery Furniture is proud to continue the tradition of providing them a little comfort,” Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale states. “Gallery Furniture has provided furniture for more than 500 households. We continue to surprise families every season because of the true joy it brings.”

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe shares the story of two families who received furniture thanks to the giveaway.

The Gallery Furniture Annual Christmas Giveaway began on Christmas Eve in 1983 when Mattress Mack was moved by the holiday spirit. This Yuletide inspiration led Mack to deliver furniture to families in need who lived in the area surrounding his store on I-45 North. Hundreds of houses and families later, Mattress Mack and Gallery Furniture are proud to have upheld this tradition of surprising local individuals and families with an entire house filled with furniture for 35 years and counting.

