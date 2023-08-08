KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Imagine getting one of music’s biggest stars to reveal the gender of your baby. Now what if you accidentally told that superstar the wrong gender?

That’s what happened this weekend at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, when Ed Sheeran let the crowd know that two of his local fans were expecting a baby girl.

“It’s a girl,” said Sheeran, writing on Instagram that it was the first-ever gender reveal he helped with.

“As the father of two daughters, it’s very awesome,” he went on to say.

But turns out there’s more to the story.

Erica Garcia Gomez and Eloy Gomez danced to Sheeran’s “Perfect” at their wedding. They got floor seats at Arrowhead and made a sign, hoping the music megastar might see it.

“We eventually were making our way up slowly. People would scoot over or allow us to come through after they saw the poster,” Garcia Gomez said.

Sheeran started to sing and rotated past them on stage.

“We held up the sign, and he started moving, and we were like, ‘He didn’t see us,'” she recalled.

Then suddenly, in the middle of the song, he stopped.

“I’ve never done a gender reveal before. Pass it up to me,” Sheeran told the surprised crowd as they began to cheer and shout their predictions.

“It was surreal. It was something we didn’t think was going to be possible,” Garcia Gomez said of the moment.

Over 70,000 fans cheered as Sheeran announced they were having a girl. He then went back into performing “Perfect.”

It was indeed a perfect moment as the couple embraced — except for one tiny detail: On Monday, the couple learned they were actually having a boy.

“We had a family friend look at the chart so everybody was surprised, and they misread it and they read my gender, not the baby’s gender,” Garcia Gomez explained.

Garcia Gomez reiterated that the mix-up was no fault of Sheeran’s.

“We just want to say thank you, Ed Sheeran, for doing this for us and making it a memorable night and later on we will laugh about it for saying it was a girl, but it really is a boy!” she laughed.

“Ed” is not on the table for the baby’s name. The couple said they’ve always planned to go with Ramon after Garcia Gomez’s dad. But they did say if Sheeran wanted to have another shot at the gender reveal, they’d be happy to attend another concert on tour.