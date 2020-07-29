George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project makes first stop in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The family of George Floyd stood tall with protesters in Richmond Tuesday night at the foot of the Robert E. Lee statue.

Change.org in association with the George Floyd Foundation announced plans to place a three-dimensional hologram of George Floyd at sites of Confederate statues, starting locally with the Robert E. Lee statue on Richmond’s Monument Avenue Tuesday evening.

“Since the death of my brother George, his face has been seen all over the world,” said Rodney Floyd, George Floyd’s brother. “Now by partnering with Change.org, the hologram will allow my brother’s face to be seen as a symbol for change in places where change is needed most.”

Advertised as a hologram, set to rise at 9:30 p.m., the memorial ended up being a projection on a semi-translucent screen, no taller than 20 feet.

Advertised as a hologram, tentatively set to start at 9:30 p.m., the memorial project ended up being a projection on a semi-translucent screen, no taller than 20 feet. (Photo taken by 8News’ Ben Dennis)

Surrounded by hundreds of demonstrators, speakers talked about the importance of projecting images that reflect the values and struggles of each day. Among those who spoke was George Floyd’s brother Philonise Floyd.

PHOTOS: INSIDE LOOK OF MONDAY’S PREVIEW EVENT

Brother Rodney Floyd Stands in Solidarity at the preview unveiling of his brother’s hologram (Photo: Change.org)

George Floyd’s family gathers at a hologram installation in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo: Change.org)

George Floyd installation preview in Richmond, Virginia (Photo: Change.org)

“My brother was executed in broad daylight,” he said. “They still won’t get their feet off of our necks. So, we have a problem right now because I’m not going to stop. I was a truck driver, I’m going state to state. I’ve been to Virginia before but I haven’t been here to testify for my brother.”