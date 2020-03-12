Golden Corral implements additional measures to prevent spread of coronavirus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Golden Corral Corporation said that it began implementing additional measures at its restaurants in January to address coronavirus and is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control as a company task force continues to monitor and assess the situation.

In addition to its longstanding policy of not allowing employees to work if they show or report any signs of illness, the company is also:

Placing co-workers at company-owned restaurants on paid leave for scheduled hours during a 14-day quarantine resulting from a confirmed diagnosis;

Sanitizing the surfaces of all key guest touch-points every 30 minutes;

Changing all serving utensils every 30 minutes;

Diligently following current cleaning procedures using proven and effective sanitizing products;

Reinforcing stringent handwashing practices requiring employees to wash their hands every 20 minutes or between tasks; and,

Making sure all hand sanitizer stations are stocked and operating properly, as well as adding additional sanitizing stations throughout the restaurant.

“The health, safety and well-being of our co-workers, guests, and communities are always our top priority and we are deeply committed to delivering on that promise,” said Golden Corral CEO Lance Trenary. “Our brand specializes in serving our local communities across the country. We implemented additional preventive measures to address coronavirus concerns and to maintain a clean and safe environment for our co-workers and our guests.”

Trenary said the company is in constant communication with managers at all of its restaurants across the country and has set up an internal website to provide them with updated information and other guidelines as the situation evolves.

“Since this is a respiratory illness, the good news for all restaurants is that coronavirus cannot be contracted through ingesting food,” said Pamela Ritz, MS Food Safety, CRM, who has advised Golden Corral on its preparations for coronavirus. “Consumers can also do a great deal to help protect themselves and prevent the spread of the disease when dining out including washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available; covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throwing the tissue in the trash; or cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve, not your hands; and, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.”

Golden Corral will continue to closely monitor this dynamic situation and is fully prepared to adapt and modify should circumstances dictate on a restaurant by restaurant basis.

“We appreciate the trust and support of our loyal guests and we look forward to continuing to serve you in our restaurants across the country,” added Lance Trenary.