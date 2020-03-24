Golden Corral suspends operations for 35 company-operated restaurants

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Golden Corral Corporation announced that it was forced to suspend operations for 35 company-operated restaurants as a result of COVID-19.

Some franchise restaurants are still operating across the country in accordance with local and state mandates, while others have suspended operations.

The announcement that company-owned restaurants were suspending operations was shared during a virtual town hall meeting with company leaders, coworkers, and franchise owners.

“It is truly an emotional and challenging time for our country,” Golden Corral CEO Lance Trenary said during the meeting. “The realities of the current situation have forced us to make difficult decisions. We know these decisions are impacting the team members who we work shoulder to shoulder with every day.”

The company has furloughed 2,290 team members made up of restaurant coworkers, managers, field support and company support center employees.

Trenary indicated that the company would assist restaurant coworkers with food for their families and provide guidance as they seek unemployment, adding, “We are committed to supporting our friends, colleagues, and coworkers during this difficult transition.”

Operating Golden Corral franchise restaurants will continue the precautions they have been implementing, including providing sanitizer stations throughout each restaurant, handwashing every 20 minutes, sanitizing food preparation areas every 30 minutes and replacing serving utensils frequently.

In markets with dining restrictions, operating Golden Corral restaurants offer carryout, curbside delivery or home delivery.