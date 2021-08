GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Little League Softball World Series 2021 kicks off Wednesday, August 11th at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park in Greenville. Games will run until August 18th.

The tournament is expected to bring a spike in revenue and overall economic impact to the Greenville area. Ahead of the series, Play Greenville NC Sports has created an estimate of the economic impact expected to generate using the "Destinations International Economic Impact Calculator".