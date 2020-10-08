Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill scheduled for Oct. 15

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) October 15 is the annual Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill.

The Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill is a worldwide earthquake safety movement involving 17.1 million people throughout 2020.

Most participate in ShakeOut by registering to practice “Drop, Cover, and Hold On,” and many do much more.

Visit https://www.shakeout.org/southeast/register/ to register your organization, school, agency, business, or family and perform a ‘Drop, Cover, and Hold On’ drill on October 15 at 10:15 a.m., or any date and time that works best for you.

The drill can be completed together in-person or at home via videoconferencing.

Once registered you will:

  • Learn how your organization, school, agency, business, or family can be more prepared for earthquakes.
  • Be counted in the world’s largest earthquake drill.
  • Receive ShakeOut news and other information about earthquakes and preparedness.
  • Make a difference by motivating others to participate and be prepared.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants are adapting their ShakeOut activities through videoconferencing, choosing staggered or alternative dates, and following local health and safety guidelines (see ShakeOut.org/covid19).

