Greenville Co. deputies looking for missing teen girl from SC

National

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C., (WSPA)- The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue teams are looking for a missing teen girl.

According to a news release, deputies are searching for 16-year-old Cameron Bailey Burns.

Burns was last seen leaving a friends house on Bakers Circle, in Marietta on Friday evening at about 8:30 p.m., deputies said.

She is described as 5’4′ and 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and a tie dye pair of Vans shoes.

The sheriff’s office asks for anyone who sees her to call 911 and not approach her.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV