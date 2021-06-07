Greenville Co. teacher killed in hit-and-run while riding bike

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville County teacher has died after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run while riding her bike Sunday afternoon.

According to SCHP, the hit-and-run happened on Sulphur Springs Rd. near Pinsley Circle in the Sans Souci neighborhood of Greenville at about 1:14 p.m.

According to a release from the SCHP, the bicyclist was entering the crosswalk near the Swamp Rabbit Trail on Sulphur Springs Road, when an unknown vehicle traveling north on the same road struck the bicyclist before fleeing the scene.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as being 33-year-old Carli Brewer Soukup. Soukup died at the scene.

Greenville County Schools confirmed that she was a teacher at Mitchell Road Elementary School. Grief counselors will be on campus Monday.