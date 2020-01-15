Group petitions Amazon to stop selling trap that hurts bears

CHENGDU, CHINA – SEPTEMBER 9: (CHINA OUT) A black bear looks up from its pen at the Moon Bear Rescue Centre September 9, 2006 in Chengdu of Sichuan Province, China. Established in 2002, the center has saved about 185 bears from bear farms, where farmers milked their bile for profit and now it houses 168 […]

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — An advocacy group has started a petition to try to get Amazon to stop selling an animal trap that can injure bears.

The Citizen Times reported Tuesday that the group Help Asheville Bears is appealing directly to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and has gathered 32,000 signatures.

The petition asks the company to stop selling steel-jaw, leg-hold traps. Certain foothold traps are legal in North Carolina. But they’re illegal to use on black bears.

The traps are legal for animals such as foxes and coyotes. The group says that the devices also catch small bears.

Jody Williams, a spokesman for Help Asheville Bears, told the newspaper that Amazon has replied to them about the petition.

She said the company said it would forward the information to the appropriate people.