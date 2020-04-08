Hampton woman surprised with 35-car ‘social distance’ parade for 80th birthday

"Nothing could top this for my 80th birthday."

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — An epic birthday parade happened over the weekend in Hampton.

Frances Lucido was born on April 4, 1940, and turned 80 years old on Saturday.

Her family planned a surprise birthday party with coronavirus social distancing requirements, waking her up early with a 35-car parade at her house and candles in her front yard.

“I was pretty much in shock the entire time,” said Lucido. “It was amazing. It was wonderful because it was my family. But I found out later there were so many people that were not just family, it was neighbors, it was drive-bys, it was really cool. It was friends from my elementary school.”

Her gifts include plants and an announcement of her 10th great grandchild.

Her advice: “Don’t stop. Just keep ongoing. I still do everything I’ve always done. I still work. I have two part-time jobs. I babysit when I can. I just don’t stop. I travel. I try to do everything for myself. There are a lot of things I can’t do. I think just don’t stop. Just keep on going and try to do the same normal things you have always done.”

Lucido said she feels grateful and blessed.

“Nothing could top this for my 80th birthday. This was an awesome thing under the circumstances and the way our world is today. This could not have been more perfect,” she said. “We are going to have a party next year!”

Check out these pictures from her birthday celebration: