Hanging Lake re-opening, spared from Grizzly Creek Fire damage

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo – Hanging Lake re-opens to hikers this Saturday, May 1st.

About 23,000 people have already made reservations to hike the trail this year, after the popular hike unexpectedly closed last year because of the Grizzly Creek Fire. Officials with the National Forest Service say the hours put in to clear the trail would add up to 100 days, but the trail is now clear and ready for the hiking season.

The scenic lake atop of Glenwood Canyon was fortunately spared from any damage from the fire, but hikers are still urged to be prepared. Just above Hanging Lake, at the Spouting Rock section of the trail, a rockslide covered the trail, but luckily no other damage occurred near the lake.

Because of the fire, rock slides, falling trees and other debris could possibly fall on the trail in inclement weather.