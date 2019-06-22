Harvard to offer classes on WWE, The Rock, and Lebron James

This fall, Harvard Business School’s “Business of Sports & Entertainment” class will study the WWE, The Rock, LeBron James and more.

In a tweet, WWE said, “Thrilled that @HarvardHBS will offer a case study on @WWE this fall! The case study will be part of @anitaelberse “The Business of Sports & Entertainment” course. Other case studies include @DisneyStudios @Beyonce @ABTBallet @TheRock & more. Good luck & most importantly have fun!”

Harvard said in a statement, “The prestigious Harvard Business School is offering a case study on WWE as part of Anita Elberse’s course ‘The Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports,’ beginning this fall. The course will enroll 180 MBA students in their second year and will also examine other major sports and entertainment brands like The Walt Disney Studios, NBCUniversal, Nike and personalities such as former WWE Champion Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, LeBron James and more. The course will explore factors that drive sustained success for organizations and individuals in sports and entertainment; understand how companies can diversify beyond their core business to create engagement and value for fans and other stakeholders; and how business can best pursue contracts with star talent. The course begins in time for the fall semester.”