‘He died doing what he loved’: Hamblen County sheriff’s deputy dies after leaving retirement celebration

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – An East Tennessee deputy died just after marking the end of his decades-long career.

Stan Shaw recently celebrated his retirement from the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office. Right after leaving a retirement celebration, family members say Shaw went in to cardiac arrest and later died.

Shaw’s law-enforcement career spanned decades, with the last several years spent in Hamblen County.

“He started in March, and I started in November. This March would be 14 years for us,” Rodger Ricker said.

Ricker and Shaw worked side by side as court security officers.

“We called ourselves brothers basically,” he said. “Everybody loved Stan. Everybody respected him. Just an all around great guy.”

Earlier this month, when Shaw said his professional goodbye, his colleagues didn’t know it would be their final goodbye, too.

“You think somebody works all their life and looks forward to retiring and doing these things, and not getting to enjoy one minute of that, it’s very hard to comprehend,” Ricker said.

“His shoes won’t be filled at the sheriff’s department, because they can’t be filled at the sheriff’s department, because there was only one Stan Shaw,” said Sheriff Esco Jarnagin.

It is clear that Shaw lived to make an impact. He served in the Air Force before becoming an officer.

“If he’s arrested you, he’s also counseled you. He’s talked to you, he’s tried to help you get to a better path in life. Because he sees more in people than what we see in ourselves. His job meant a lot to him,” said Rhea Grebenik, Shaw’s daughter.

Shaw’s daughter says he died doing what he loved. She’s now reflecting on the legacy he leaves behind.

“These men and women are good people and my dad was one of those. That was his biggest thing was putting a good name back on police officers because they deserve that respect. And I’m hoping that his story helps that some,” she said.

Stan Shaw was 72 years old.

There is a GoFundMe to help Shaw’s family.