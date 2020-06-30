Hollywood entertainer Carl Reiner dies at 98

Breaking News
by: Alexa Mae Asperin (KRON) and Nexstar Media Wire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Veteran entertainer Carl Reiner has died, TMZ reports.

He was 98.

Reiner died on Monday night with his family by his side, according to TMZ. Reiner’s assistant, Judy Nagy, told Variety he died of natural causes.

Reiner was a longtime comedian, actor, director, screenwriter, and publisher. He won multiple Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award, and numerous other awards.

He was known for his work on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and directed Steve Martin in “The Jerk.” He also appeared alongside George Clooney and Brad Pitt in “Ocean’s Eleven.”

