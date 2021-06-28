Homicide investigation underway on Jones St. in South Carolina

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A homicide investigation is underway in Greenwood after an early morning shooting.

The incident happened on Jones Street Monday at about 12:30 a.m., leaving two women dead, according to Greenwood Police.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 23-year-old Ariel Mikeyuna Beeks, of Donalds and 22-year-old Kyndall Ayanna Curry, of Ware Shoals. They appeared to have been shot
while sitting in a parked vehicle outside a residence on Jones Street, according to the coroner.

Details are limited at this time. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

Check back for updates.

