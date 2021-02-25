Horry County deputy identified as man who died in crash involving 2 motorcycles

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – An Horry County deputy has been identified as the man who died in a crash involving two motorcycles Wednesday on SC 707, according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim has been identified as Officer Richard DeJesus. He joined the Horry County Sheriff’s Office in May of 2017 as a professional Corrections Officer.

DeJesus was driving one of two motorcycles traveling north near Lowe’s Foods at about 3 p.m. Wednesday. Both motorcycles struck the side of a 2013 Lincoln SUV that was crossing the roadway, troopers said.

DeJesus died at the scene and the driver of the second motorcycle, who is also an officer, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, troopers said. The driver of the SUV was uninjured.

Out of respect for the family the sheriff’s office is not releasing the name of the injured officer.

The sheriff’s office described DeJesus as a kind, humble and loving family man with a bright smile and servant’s heart. They said he was always engaging and encouraging to those around him.

They continued by saying he was a doting father, a loving husband, and a wonderful son and son-in-law. His dedication and service will be a shining example to all who had the pleasure to serve alongside him.

The office asks for prayers for Officer DeJesus’s family and the injured officer at this time.

This is the fourth deadly crash involving a law enforcement officer in the News13 viewing area in 2021.