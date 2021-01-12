Horry County police officer dies in crash on Hwy 22 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County police officer was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Horry County, according to the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened on Hwy 22 near Hwy 17. Multiple lanes are closed.

“Another tragic loss,” NMBDPS said. “Our thought[s] and prayers will be with the family and Horry County Police Department. We will be here for you like you are were [sic] for us a few short days ago.”

The officer’s name has not yet been released. Horry County officials will hold a media briefing at 7:30 p.m. The briefing will be streamed live in this story.

PRESS CONFERENCE – LODD



Horry County officials will hold a press conference at 7:30 p.m. in front of the M.L. Brown Public Safety Building to confirm the death of an HCPD officer killed tonight in the line of duty.



It will be livestreamed on Facebook:https://t.co/gBqLOJXSQ6 pic.twitter.com/0IyxLKMqRL — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) January 12, 2021

This is the third deadly crash involving law enforcement in the last 12 days. North Myrtle Beach Sgt. Gordon William Best was killed in a crash on New Year’s Day and Marion County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jonathan David Price was killed in a crash Wednesday.

State troopers, Horry County Police, Horry County Fire, and North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety are on scene.

