GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — All eyes are on the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot and lottery ticket sales are sure to surge.

A new report on Americans’ financial habits finds the average American spends a total of $46 on lottery tickets in the last year. One in 10 admits to playing the lottery to try to get out of debt. Unfortunately, the average person says they’ve only won $156 with their tickets.

According to the survey, half of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck and 42% would be unable to cover a $1,000 expense.