AUSTIN (KXAN) – Hopping into a car on a hot summer day can rattle even the most unflappable among us.

While undoubtedly uncomfortable, it can also be dangerous too. On warm days, cars can quickly heat to deadly levels, even with the windows partially down.

For parents wanting to reduce heat levels so kids don’t burn themselves on car seats, meteorologist Kristen Currie with Nexstar’s KXAN shared a few tips.

White towel

Drape a white towel over darker-colored seats or car seats to keep them a little cooler, as black absorbs the most heat of any color.

The towel can also prevent the seat buckle from heating up and burning you or your child.

Cooling towels

You might look into investing in cooling towels to take from your home to your car when headed out. These towels can remain cold for longer than cloth towels and can lower a person’s body temperature in extreme heat.

Sun Shades

Keep sunshades and widow tints over the windows of your car.

These devices block 90 to 95% of UV rays entering your vehicle, which will help keep your car seats cooler.

More than 30 children died of heatstroke in vehicles last year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

A baby died in May after Florida police said her parents left her in a hot car for about three hours while they attended church. In early March, a 2-year-old Florida boy died after his father allegedly left him in a car for several hours. The boy was later pronounced dead at a hospital, and charges were filed against his father.

An Alabama father was arrested in late February after he allegedly forgot to drop off his 2-year-old at daycare and instead left them in the car for several hours. The child later died.