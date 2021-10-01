CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to a shots fired investigation near Centennial High School. Officers are also continuing to search for another suspect they said is involved in the situation.

In a news release, police officials said a warrant was issued September 25 for the teenager on aggravated discharge of a firearm. He was arrested Thursday morning near Sheffield and West Lock Raven roads in Champaign. The boy was taken to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center. His name has not been released.

Champaign Police continue to search for this suspect accused of shooting a gun near Centennial High School on September 15.

On September 15, Champaign Police responded to an area near Jefferson Middle School and Centennial High School for a report of shots fired. When they got there, officers found a scene in a field north of the high school. Police found 13 shell casings between two separate areas; that led officers to believe there were multiple shooters. Officers did not receive reports that anyone was hurt.

Police are continuing to search for another suspect related to this crime. If you know where they are, call Champaign Police at (217) 351-4545. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477 or online.