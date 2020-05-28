Image Packaging launches ‘The Great Community T-Shirt Project’

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) -Image Packaging is launching ‘The Great Community T-Shirt Project’ — to promote and support both small businesses and non-profits in the Southern Tier as they reopen.
“Each business that chooses to participate in this program will have a t-shirt made exclusively designed for them. It will have their logo on the chest and then ‘The Great Community T-Shirt’ logo on the sleeve rallying everybody’s t-shirt together,” said Cathy Hendrickson, a part of the creative sales team at Image Packaging.
“We’re volunteering our marketing services for free. We’ll do a 30-minute consultation with them, and build a slide so that they can share on their Facebook,” said Eileen Peet, owner of Wendell Street Marketing & Documentation LLC.
Here is how it works:
•Image Packaging will provide a ‘Stronger Together’ website
• Image will team up with Southern Tier small businesses and nonprofits by offering community t-shirts for sale.
• The Community logo will be printed on the sleeve and the business
logo will be printed in black across the chest.
• There are no up front costs to the business. The business needs to
promote its shirt via social media.
• Image Packaging will print it, promote it, package it, process the
payments, and deliver either curbside for free or via mail for a
fee.
• Image will group the orders together and temporarily close the
store down once a week to process.
• Expect the process of compiling the orders and printing to take
three weeks.
• For every T-shirt sold, Image will pay $10.00 per shirt to the
participating Southern Tier business.
If you know of any business or nonprofit that has a social media following, and would like to participate please call 607-739-3667 or email info@imagepackaging.com