TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Bad news for beer lovers. A Florida interstate was covered in cases of beer Wednesday morning after a crash involving multiple semi-trucks in Hernando County.

The crash happened shortly before 6:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near milepost 296.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, two semi-trucks collided on the road after one of the drivers changed lanes.

Two other semi-trucks and a pickup truck were behind them, and were able to stop and avoid a collision. However, another semi-truck, which was carrying the beer, failed to stop and ran into the pickup truck.

The pickup went onto the shoulder of the roadway and hit one of the semis. Then the truck carrying beer hit another semi that was transporting concrete.

After the crash, the road was covered in concrete and cases of beer, troopers said.

The pickup truck driver suffered minor injuries, but no one else was hurt, according to the Highway Patrol.

The crash shut down the southbound lanes of the interstate for a couple hours, but the inside shoulder and travel lanes opened to traffic around 8:30 a.m., troopers said.