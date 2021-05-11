Intoxicated man’s encounter with Colorado police goes from handcuffs to handshake

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, have released the entire bodycam video of their interaction with an apparently intoxicated man outside of a bar.

In the May 1 video, officers approach a man outside of a bar. He tells them he has ordered an Uber ride.

Officers ask for identification, but the man refuses and is handcuffed and placed into the back of a patrol car.

Eventually, the officers are able to unlock the man’s phone and verify a ride share is, indeed, on its way.

The man is removed from the back of the patrol car and allowed to get into the Uber ride.

At the end of the video, the man is seen shaking hands with officers and giving a fist bump.

The entire interaction is a little more than 20 minutes.

In justifying the incident, Wheat Ridge Police cite two statutes: Authorization of officers to stop and detain any person suspected of criminal activity and authorization of authorities to place a person in “Protective Custody” who is intoxicated or incapacitated.