Investigation underway after Newnan man’s body found in West Point Lake

(Crime scene at West Point Lake after man’s body found in water)

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Newnan man’s body was found in West Point Lake on Monday afternoon.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the body of a man identified as 46-year-old Marcus Lee Caswell, of Newnan, was found floating in the lake on Aug. 9, 2021.

Deputies were dispatched to Lower Glass Bridge at 5:23 pm, after it was reported there was a possible body in the lake.

A short time after the discovery, the sheriff’s office boat personnel recovered the body and brought it to the shoreline.

Deputies have not released information about how long the man’s body is believed to have been in the body of water.

Deputies say Caswell had what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to his head.

Caswell’s body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab for autopsy.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Troup County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.