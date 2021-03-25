Investigation underway after several animals found during medical call in S.C.

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after several animals were found in a person’s home while EMS responded to a medical call there.

According to Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, EMS personnel responded to an address on Big Creek Road in Belton for a woman needing medical assistance.

First responders on scene provided needed medical treatment and have transported the homeowner to the hospital, deputies said.

Investigators said there were at least 25 chihuahuas inside the home.

Anderson County Animal Control has responded to the scene with Anderson County PAWS personnel, deputies said. The animals will be taken to a shelter for further evaluation.

Deputies at the scene said the conditions inside the home were so bad that they will have to return Thursday with a larger crew.

An investigation in underway at this time and details are limited.

