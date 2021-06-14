Investigator: Arrest made in murder of Hailey Dunn, teen who went missing in 2010

BIG SPRING, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A private investigator working the 2010 disappearance and death of 13-year-old Hailey Dunn says Shawn Adkins has been arrested and charged with murder.

Shawn Adkins, a man who has long been considered a person of interest in the disappearance and murder of Hailey Dunn, a 13-year-old girl who went missing in 2010 and was found dead in 2013, has been arrested and charged with murder.

Howard County Jail records indicate that Adkins is currently jailed on a $2 million bond.

A private investigator assigned to the Hailey Dunn case tells BigCountryHomepage.com that the arrest is connected to her disappearance and death.

Adkins was Hailey’s mother’s boyfriend at the time of her disappearance.