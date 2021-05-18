Issues affecting ballots in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Voting machines across Luzerne County are experiencing issues with ballots on primary day.

Eyewitness News has received numerous calls from concerned citizens reporting issues with voting machines improperly labeling all ballots as Democrat.

Carl Romanelli, a judge with Luzerne County Board of Elections, Wilkes-Barre City, Ward 13, confirmed with Eyewitness News that issues were reported this morning and that they are working to correct them.

“Because it’s a primary, Democrats and Republicans or independent non-partisans, have a different ballot. When you got into the ballot marking devices, the header on all of the ballots indicates that it’s a democratic ballot, but then when you proceed to the actual ballot itself, it is the proper ballot for the voter’s party. And when the ballot is printed, it shows that it is in fact the proper ballot,” Romanelli said.

Another poll worker with the Luzerne County Board of Elections, who wished to remain anonymous, told Eyewitness News that all ballots in the system were displaying as a Democrat ballot on the screen, regardless of what party was chosen. Once a Republican ballot was filled out and printed, however, it would say Republican on top.

While the issue persisted, voters who wished to were able to fill out a paper ballot which will be counted later tonight.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Luzerne County Manager David Pedri and the Luzerne County Board of Elections, we have not received comment on the issue, but we are told a release will be out soon.

This is a developing story and we will have more information on it as it becomes available.